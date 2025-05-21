Pakistan to push for water, Kashmir solutions in India talks: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, May 21 — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Pakistan and India have agreed to return to a peacetime position and resume dialogue through their national security advisers. The talks will take place at a neutral venue, although India has reportedly declined third-party mediation.

While speaking with senior journalists, the Prime Minister revealed that Pakistan would raise four key issues during the discussions: Kashmir, water disputes, trade, and terrorism. He emphasized that India’s intelligence agencies were behind banned outfits like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and that Pakistan would present clear evidence of Indian-backed terrorism to the international community.

Sharif also said that the ceasefire initiative was proposed by India, and there was mutual agreement between the two countries’ Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) to de-escalate. As part of this, both sides will pull back additional troops deployed during the recent conflict and return to earlier military positions by the end of May.

Moreover, the Prime Minister claimed that during the recent hostilities, Israel supported India with weapons and military advisors. He said evidence exists of Israeli arms being used in areas like Srinagar. This, he added, reflected deeper foreign involvement in the regional tensions.

Separately, Sharif confirmed that the decision to elevate General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal was made by his government in consultation with Nawaz Sharif. He clarified that it was a civilian decision, not a military one. The announcement follows India’s decision to resume its daily flag-lowering ceremony at the border—an indication of easing tensions.