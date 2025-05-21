India using water as a weapon,  nuclear war would impact entire region: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, May 21 – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and head of the government’s diplomatic response committee, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has warned that India is weaponizing water and pushing the region toward potential conflict. He stressed that any war between nuclear nations would have consequences beyond Pakistan’s borders.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, Bilawal said Pakistan has suffered the most from terrorism and there is a need for a regional solution to eradicate it. However, he noted with concern that India is now using water as a political and strategic tool, which could spark future wars among coming generations. “This is deeply unfortunate,” he added.

Bilawal said Prime Minister Modi has made baseless accusations, and Pakistan has responded with a message of peace. “We are taking this peace message to the world,” he stated. He reiterated that PM Shehbaz Sharif has already called for impartial investigations into recent incidents, which India has linked to Pakistan without evidence.

He also accused India of violating the Indus Waters Treaty, urging global attention toward resolving the water issue. “Our children should not have to fight wars over water,” he said. The high-level diplomatic committee, led by Bilawal, has launched a campaign to counter Indian propaganda globally.

Other committee members also issued strong statements. Federal Minister Musadik Malik warned that any future aggression would receive a stronger response than before. Former minister Khurram Dastgir accused India of stoking anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan sentiment, warning that New Delhi’s aggressive stance is dragging the region toward instability and war.