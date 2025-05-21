Khuzdar school bus blast kills 5, injures 38 children in suspected terror attack

A tragic suicide bombing targeted a school bus near Zero Point on the National Highway in Khuzdar on Wednesday, killing three schoolchildren and two teachers. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attack completely destroyed the vehicle and left 38 students injured, some of them critically.

The wounded children were immediately transported to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Khuzdar for emergency treatment. Hospital officials said several of the children had severe burn injuries and blast wounds. Security forces reached the blast site quickly and began a search operation in the surrounding area.

This brutal attack follows a sharp rise in terrorist incidents in Balochistan, particularly those linked to banned groups reportedly supported by India. Authorities say militants have recently stepped up efforts to target civilians and spread chaos. Despite this, security forces have prevented several major plots in the region over the past few weeks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the bombing, calling it a barbaric act against innocent children. He expressed condolences to the families of the victims and directed federal and provincial governments to ensure top-level care for the injured. He vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also denounced the attack, stating that such cowardly acts cannot break the nation’s resolve. He said the attack was an enemy conspiracy to spread fear and instability. Naqvi assured the public that law enforcement agencies would not rest until all terrorists involved are eliminated.