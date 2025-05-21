JJANP Holds Awareness Session on Juvenile Justice in Sahiwal

The Juvenile Justice Advocacy Network Pakistan (JJANP), a body established in 2023 under the aegis of Legal Awareness Watch and the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Lahore Bar Association, conducted an awareness session on Saturday at the District Council Hall, Sahiwal. The event aimed to mobilize key stakeholders for the effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice System Act (JJSA) 2018.

Speaking to a diverse gathering of lawyers, probation officers, prosecutors, civil society members, and child rights activists, JJANP Convenor Sarmad Ali called for urgent and coordinated efforts to address the non-enforcement of the JJSA 2018, which was enacted over five years ago.

“The law remains dormant in many parts of the country, and as a result, children in conflict with the law continue to suffer from systemic neglect and procedural injustices,” Sarmad Ali said. He underscored the absence of functional Juvenile Justice Committees—statutory bodies mandated under Section 10 of the Act to resolve both minor and major offences involving juveniles—as a key hurdle in the law’s implementation.

Sarmad Ali also urged the Government of Punjab to formulate and notify the long-overdue business rules under the JJSA 2018 to ensure its smooth and uniform application across the province. “Without business rules, the law lacks the necessary administrative structure for practical enforcement,” he added.

The session was supported by Legal Awareness Watch and is part of JJANP’s broader strategy to build a unified platform of legal practitioners, rights defenders, and state institutions committed to juvenile justice reform in Pakistan.