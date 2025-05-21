CM, British diplomat agree to expand bilateral ties

British High Commissioner H.E Jane Marriott called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Tuesday.

A luncheon was also hosted in the honour of outgoing Political Advisor to the British High Commission Zoe Ware on the occasion.

During the meeting, the CM appreciated the United Kingdom’s balanced and constructive role during the recent period of strained Pakistan-India relations. A wide range of topics were discussed, including matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, education, investment, environmental protection, and governance reform.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz paid glowing tribute to Zoe Ware for her diplomatic service and her efforts to strengthen Pakistan-UK relations. She commended Zoe Ware’s professionalism, integrity, and dedication, noting her instrumental role in fostering long-term collaboration between the two nations.

The CM especially acknowledged Zoe Ware’s contributions to global environmental initiatives such as the Earthshot Prize, calling her involvement “highly commendable.” She remarked that Zoe Ware will always be remembered as a valued friend of Punjab.

Speaking about High Commissioner Jane Marriott, the CM said, “The Punjab government holds in high regard Jane Marriott’s diplomatic service. Her global experience has helped elevate Pakistan-UK relations to a new level.”

CM Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed Punjab’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the UK in education, trade, investment, climate action, and governance. She also highlighted the deep-rooted connection between the two nations, underscored by the presence of over 1.7 million British-Pakistanis, most of whom trace their heritage to Punjab, an enduring testament to the strength of the bilateral relationship.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz presided over 3rd session of the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners marathon meeting lasting for 4 hours. The meeting was informed about the ongoing anti-encroachment operation and beautification plan in 17 districts. She comprehensively reviewed ongoing development projects of various districts. She approved beautification projects in 17 districts and directed the district administrations to take steps to provide funds for the beautification and improvement projects. She was given a briefing about the annual development program of the districts.

The Chief Minister announced honorarium to the Deputy Commissioners of Hafizabad, Rawalpindi and Narowal. She directed to establish charging stations for the electric buses and disclosed that 1100 electric buses will be provided to all major cities across the province. She directed to ensure imposing a ban on displaying posters, banners under any circumstance and further directed to ensure lane marking on the roads of all cities across Punjab. She directed to establish grain markets, fruit and vegetable markets according to standard designs across the province and further directed to ensure the sale of ‘Roti’ at uniform official rates across Punjab.

She also directed to ensure the construction of buildings according to building bylaws across the province and further directed to ensure strict implementation of the ban on spreading building materials of under-construction buildings on roads. She also directed to carry out remodeling of the furniture market in Chiniot. She asserted that projects in all districts should be completed within the stipulated period adding that Deputy Commissioners should regularly visit hospitals and review the current situation. She directed to carry out inspection of school vans should for the safety of children.

She directed to ensure provision of protective clothing to sewer men for cleaning manholes. She said. “Drains are boiling due to dirt in Lahore and immediate attention is needed to address this alarming issue on priority. Cleanliness of canals and drains should be ensured in small and big cities including Lahore. A cattle market should be set up on Eid-ul-Azha as per SOPs. Urgent attention should be paid to filling potholes on the roads. Green grass in parks gives a beautiful look, fountains and waterfalls should also be established in the parks. Strict monitoring under Suthra Punjab program should be carried out across Punjab.”

She maintained, “Sewers above road level cause traffic obstruction. Projects should be chalked out for providing clean drinking water to the people across the province.”