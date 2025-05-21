Pakistan committed to India ceasefire, PM tells Al-Sisi

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt on Tuesday.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the Prime Minister conveyed his profound gratitude to President Al-Sisi for Egypt’s constructive role, its balanced statements and proactive diplomacy throughout the recent crisis in South Asia that helped defuse tensions between Pakistan and India.

The Prime Minister paid rich tribute to the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan for courageously defending the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and stressed that Pakistan remained committed to upholding the ceasefire understanding with India in the interest of regional peace. He also drew the Egyptian President’s attention to the significance of the Indus Waters Treaty which India was threatening to hold in abeyance – a step that would constitute a red line for Pakistan.

The two leaders also discussed developments in the Middle East, particularly the alarming situation in Gaza. The Prime Minister urged the international community to ensure consistent and timely delivery of badly needed humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. He also hoped that the upcoming UN Conference on Two-State Solution next month would yield meaningful outcomes.

While expressing satisfaction on Pakistan-Egypt relations, the Prime Minister highlighted the need to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

President Al-Sisi welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India, while appreciating Pakistan’s efforts for durable peace and stability in South Asia. He reaffirmed that Egypt was desirous of stronger ties with Pakistan across all spheres. He also appreciated Pakistan for sending humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

The Prime Minister extended a most cordial invitation to the Egyptian President to undertake an official visit to Pakistan which was graciously accepted.

PM stresses digitisation, automation to tackle tax evasion

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed on Tuesday the immediate implementation of ongoing reforms within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), stressing the importance of digitisation and automation to overhaul Pakistan’s tax system.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, the prime minister highlighted the need to rectify what he described as “70 years of mismanagement” in the country’s taxation framework.

Shehbaz promised maximum facilitation for honest taxpayers and businesses but vowed strict legal action against those involved in tax evasion, with no concessions.

The meeting discussed the launch of a National Targeting System designed to curb sales tax evasion. This system will employ e-tags and digital devices to track goods transport, supported by an e-Bilty mechanism integrated into the FBR system.

Digital monitoring installations are planned at key highways and city entry points to reduce smuggling and ease commuter delays.

Officials also briefed the prime minister on a Customs Targeting System to automate import and export monitoring at ports and airports. This system will use artificial intelligence and link with domestic and international databases to tackle smuggling and tax fraud.

Plans to train FBR staff on these new technologies were also reviewed, with a phased rollout set to begin with a pilot project in a major city.

Key sectors like cement, hatcheries, poultry feed, tobacco, and beverages will face stricter sales tax surveillance, expanding monitoring systems similar to those used in the sugar industry to tobacco, beverage, steel, and cement sectors.

The prime minister stressed that all measures be implemented swiftly, efficiently, and sustainably.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a high-level political committee to oversee the implementation of the National Fiscal Pact. The committee will also work toward building consensus on sharing the debt burden between the federation and provinces, and coordinate the development of critical water infrastructure amid Indian aggression.