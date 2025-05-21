FO rejects Indian claim of Pakistan targeting Golden Temple

Pakistan has strongly rejected Indian allegations that it attempted to target the Golden Temple through drone and missile attacks on the night of May 7-8.

In response to a media query regarding the claim made by a senior Indian army officer, the Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We categorically reject the allegations that Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple, the most revered place in the Sikh faith.”

The spokesperson emphasised that Pakistan respects all religious sites and would never consider attacking a place of worship.

“We hold all places of worship in the highest esteem and cannot think of targeting a holy site like the Golden Temple,” the statement said.

Referring to the night of May 6 and 7, when New Delhi launched barbaric attacks on Islamabad, the spokesperson said it was India that carried out strikes on various places of worship inside Pakistan.

“The allegations levelled by the Indian side cannot shift attention from this unacceptable act.”

The Foreign Office added that Pakistan is the proud custodian of several key Sikh religious sites and welcomes thousands of Sikh pilgrims annually, including through the visa-free Kartarpur Corridor.

“In that backdrop, any claim concerning Pakistan’s attempt to target the Golden Temple is absolutely baseless and incorrect,” the spokesperson concluded.

When India launched its attack on May 6-7, it hit several mosques and as a result of the standoff, more than 50 Pakistani lives were lost, including security personnel.

In response, Pakistan armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos” and targeted several Indian military strikes across multiple regions in retaliation to Indian strikes that killed a number of civilians besides army personnel.

The strikes, described by officials as “precise and proportionate”, were carried out in response to India’s continued aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and within Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Pakistan’s response mobilised global powers, which eventually led to a ceasefire.