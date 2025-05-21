India again denies US role in ceasefire

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has again contradicted the Washington’s role in mediating the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told members of the parliamentary standing committee that the “truce was a result of bilateral discussions and that no third party was involved in the process.” Refuting repeated claims by US President Donald Trump that Washington played a role in brokering peace, Misri said Trump’s comments were made via social media and not through official diplomatic channels. Misri further noted that Trump had since softened his language, shifting from “mediation” to offering “help.”