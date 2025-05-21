India to resume border ceremony

India said on Tuesday it would resume the daily border ceremony with Pakistan, which it briefly halted earlier this month following the most serious conflict between the nuclear-armed arch-rivals for decades. India’s Border Security Force said the sunset ceremony on its side would be open to the media on Tuesday and to the general public on Wednesday at the Attari-Wagah land border. Pakistan said it never stopped the ceremony, with troops marching on the Wagah border alone. The ceremony is expected to be a low-key affair with diplomatic measures against Pakistan still in place, including the closure of the land border. For years, the ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border has been a popular tourist attraction. Visitors from both sides come to cheer on soldiers goose-stepping in a chest-puffing theatrical show of pageantry.