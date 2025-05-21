Imran says ‘never closed’ door on talks with establishment

Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has reiterated that he never closed the door on dialogue with the establishment, party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan confirmed on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists after meeting the PTI founder at Adiala Jail, Gohar clarified that the former prime minister had previously refused talks only with the incumbent government, not the military establishment. His remarks came amid media reports about Imran, who has been detained since August 2023, entering a deal with the government after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation for talks.

Sources said that the cricketer-turned-politician also instructed Gohar to proceed, albeit with a condition to keep the process out of the media spotlight.

However, the development was rejected by Barrister Gohar and Imran’s sister, Aleema Khan, with the former saying that “no deal has been made” with any quarters regarding the party’s incarcerated founder.