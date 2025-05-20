Pakistani olive oil wins global recognition

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has hailed the international recognition of Pakistani olive oil as a “landmark achievement,” aligning with the ministry’s long-term vision to achieve self-sufficiency in agriculture and food production.

The Minister was referring to Loralai Olives, a premium olive oil brand from Balochistan’s Loralai district, which secured the Silver Award at the 2025 New York International Olive Oil Competition (NYIOOC) – widely regarded as the world’s most prestigious contest for olive oil quality, said a press release. Selected from among more than 1,200 global entries, Loralai Olives was lauded for its exceptional quality, sustainable production practices and distinctive packaging.

Rana Tanveer said that this global recognition was a proud moment for every Pakistani and a validation of Ministry of National Food Security and Research sustained efforts to build a self-reliant agricultural sector. Loralai’s success is Pakistan’s success, he added. He attributed this achievement to the government’s Olive Cultivation Initiative, launched in 2012, which aimed to develop a comprehensive olive value chain across the country. The initiative has provided farmers with certified saplings, modern extraction and storage facilities, bottling infrastructure and training in quality assurance, branding and export readiness.

Loralai Olives, also known as “LO,” was a shining example of value-added agriculture, he said adding that in collaboration with local growers, the brand utilized cold extraction technology supported by the government. “At a time when Pakistan imports over $4.5 billion worth of edible oil annually, this award reaffirms that we have the land, climate and expertise to reverse that trend,” the minister noted.

He emphasized that Balochistan’s emergence as a key player in olive farming is a testament to the federal government’s commitment to uplifting marginalized regions, promoting sustainable agriculture and reducing the national import bill. To date, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research has supported more than 85 olive-focused startups through its flagship projects, offering financial and technical assistance, as well as access to international standards in olive oil assessment, he added. He congratulated the farmers of Loralai and the entire LO team for their dedication and innovation, while reaffirming the commitment to expanding olive cultivation in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan in the next phase of the initiative.