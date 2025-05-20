Sindh builds record 0.8m houses for flood victims

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the remarkable efforts of the Sindh government for flood victims have set an example not only for Pakistan but for the entire world. The goal of building 2.1 million homes for millions of flood-affected families once seemed like a dream, but the Sindh government turned it into reality through determination, relentless hard work, and a strong commitment to public service. Over 800,000 houses have already been fully constructed in Sindh – an achievement worthy of recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records.

In a statement, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that the construction of houses for flood victims will be remembered as a historic achievement, written in golden letters in the country’s history. He added that this remarkable accomplishment is the result of the vision and leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Chairman Bilawal had clearly stated that flood victims would not only receive assistance but also be provided with complete homes to lead a dignified life. He stated that, following the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government worked tirelessly to construct transparent, sustainable, and eco-friendly homes in the flood-affected areas. These houses are not merely structures of bricks and cement, they represent a new beginning and a symbol of hope for every family. Each home is being equipped with clean drinking water, toilets, electricity, and other basic amenities to ensure that residents can live a safe, healthy, and dignified life.

Memon said that special attention has been given to the needs of women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities in the rural and underdeveloped areas of Sindh.He said that the Energy Department is providing solar panels to thousands of poor and middle-class families. The aim is to help low-income households reduce their dependence on costly electricity bills and generate power according to their needs. In today’s era, solar panels are not just an alternative source of energy, they represent a path toward economic independence. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that possession rights of these houses are being conferred on women to provide them a sense of security and for empowering them. He further said that this success is not only the success of the Sindh government but it is also proof of the strength, common vision, and people-focused policies of the people of Sindh.

He added that the government of Sindh is determined to grant shelter to all the remaining flood victims at the earliest, so that none of the families are left without a home. He was sure of the fact that this project will receive international acclaim, and being included in the Guinness Book of World Records will be a global confirmation of their efforts.