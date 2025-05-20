SFA vigilance teams told to improve performance or face the axe

A crucial meeting of the Sindh Food Authority was held under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Food, Abdul Jabbar Khan, at the office of the Secretary Food. The meeting reviewed the authority’s overall performance, financial matters, licensing, registration, and technical issues in detail. While addressing the meeting, Abdul Jabbar Khan expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Vigilance Team, warning that if performance does not improve within a week, the concerned staff will be removed from their positions.

He also directed immediate action against illegally operating hotels and food stalls established over storm water drains. He emphasized that the licensing network must be made more effective and easier to access so that more business owners can be registered. On this occasion, the Director General of the Sindh Food Authority briefed the meeting, stating that a new app has been developed to simplify the licensing process, allowing businesspersons to register and obtain licenses online. Abdul Jabbar Khan stressed that all officials of the Sindh Food Authority must strictly adhere to the code of conduct, and no action should be taken without wearing the proper uniform. He added that the district administration must be taken into confidence before any action is carried out. He further revealed that a formal request has been submitted to the Chief Minister of Sindh for the establishment of a dedicated Sindh Food Authority Force, and this force will be launched soon. In a major step to enhance food safety and quality, the Sindh Food Authority has decided to initiate a comprehensive training program for all employees at the district level. These training sessions will focus on modern food safety standards, inspections, law enforcement, and awareness campaigns to improve the professional skills of the employees. Initially, training sessions will be held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Mirpurkhas, with plans to expand to other districts in later phases. The Director General noted that this initiative will not only enhance employee performance but also ensure the provision of safe and quality food to the public.