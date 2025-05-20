Saeed Ghani, Chawla clarify projects outside Sindh federal-funded

Sindh LG Minister Saeed Ghani and Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla have categorically denied claims that the Sindh government is using provincial funds for development projects in Punjab, Balochistan, or KP. Speaking to the media after a Sindh cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the provincial ministers clarified that institutions such as SIUT and housing schemes for flood victims in other provinces are being funded by the federal government and only executed by Sindh-based entities. Ghani emphasised that it is a matter of pride that Sindh’s institutions are trusted to operate in other provinces. “The construction of SIUT hospitals in Gujar Khan and Rahim Yar Khan is being financed with Rs 9 billion from the federal government, not Sindh’s budget,” he clarified. “Similarly, the construction of 4,500 houses in Balochistan and 2,200 houses in KP for flood victims is a federal initiative, with Sindh only providing implementation services through the People’s Housing for Flood Affectees.” The Ministers criticized premature media reports suggesting provincial misuse of funds and urged journalists to verify facts before publication.

Traffic Reforms and Road Safety Initiatives: The cabinet has approved stringent new traffic laws to improve road safety across the province. A major concern addressed was the large number of unlicensed motorcyclists-over 3.3 million out of 4.5 million riders-and more than 63,000 unregistered Chingchi rickshaws. Measures will include: Crackdowns on fancy number plates, tinted windows, and fake government plates, doubling of fines for violations committed by official vehicles, the introduction of an e-challan system, use of surveillance cameras, and stricter enforcement mechanisms. A special cabinet committee has been formed, including the ministers for law, transport, and excise, to develop a comprehensive traffic management and enforcement strategy.

Infrastructure and Development Updates: Saeed Ghani announced that work is being expedited on two key local government projects-Allama Rasheed Turabi Road and the Karimabad underpass in Karachi-with Rs. 532 million and Rs. 1 billion allocated, respectively. Additional funds will be disbursed with the Sindh Cabinet’s approval. Furthermore, the cabinet also approved the Amendments to the Sindh Motor Vehicle Rules (1969) and the SEPA Act, a partnership between NADRA and the Board of Revenue to link the biometric system, allocation of 88 acres near Shahrah-e-Bhutto for special persons.

Judicial and Anti-Narcotics Measures: Plans to establish seven special narcotics control courts across the province, including three in Karachi and one each in Hyderabad, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Sukkur, were discussed by the cabinet but not finalized. Chawla said that a crackdown on sheesha parlours will begin within a week, citing their role in promoting drug use among youth. Committees involving parents have been formed in private schools, and random drug testing has commenced to curb drug spread in educational institutions.