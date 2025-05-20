US delegation, Sindh speaker discuss exchange program for MPAs

A delegation from the US Mission, led by Mr. Jerrod Hansen (Political Officer) and Mr. Saleh Shah (Political Specialist), called on Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah, at his office in the Sindh Assembly. The central focus of the meeting was an exclusive leadership and cultural exchange program being developed for MPAs. The initiative, was proposed by the speaker during his previous meeting with US Consul General Mr. Scott Urban, aims to enhance legislative performance through global exposure, dialogue on democratic governance, and leadership development. The US delegation also took the opportunity to engage with multiple MPAs from various political parties in the Assembly lobby. In informal conversations, they inquired about the MPAs’ political journeys, interests, and public service motivations to better understand their perspectives and evaluate the scope of future collaboration. Mr. Jerrod Hansen appreciated the inclusive approach and commended the Speaker’s leadership in ensuring equitable participation. He reaffirmed the US Mission’s commitment to supporting capacity-building initiatives for public representatives in Sindh. Shah highlighted the importance of including women, minority, and youth MPAs in such programs to promote a more representative and empowered legislature.