Punjab announces summer vacation from May 28, revises school timings

Observing the ongoing extreme heat and an intense heatwave across Punjab, the provincial government has officially announced summer holidays for all schools starting from May 28.

The decision was made in view of rising temperatures and the increasing risk to students’ health.

Punjab’s Minister for Education, Rana Sikandar Hayat, announced via his official social media account on Tuesday.

He confirmed that all government schools in the province will now operate only from 7:30 am to 11:30 am until the commencement of the summer break.

“The summer holidays in schools will begin on May 28,” stated the education minister, emphasising that the safety and well-being of children is the government’s top priority during this heatwave.

He added that directives have been issued to schools to ensure protective measures are taken to shield students from the effects of the heatwave.

“We urge everyone to take precautions and stay safe during these critical weather conditions,” he advised.

The decision comes as Punjab continues to reel under record-breaking temperatures, prompting health alerts and public safety warnings across the province.

Separately, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert regarding temperature rise and heat wave.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed has issued instructions to Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners across the province to remain alert. The concerned departments including the district administration should be on alert in view of the expected heat wave.

The alert has been issued to the departments of School Education, Health, Transport, Local Government, Rescue 1122 and other concerned departments. There are concerns of temperature rise and heat wave in major cities and plains of Punjab from May 20 to May 24. There is a possibility of an unusual increase in temperature in the next few days. The temperature is expected to be 05 to 07 degrees Celsius above normal by May 24. Due to the heat wave, there are also chances of strong winds and thunderstorms in some places in the plains.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that as per the orders of the Chief Minister of Punjab, an alert has been issued to the district administration. The administration should ensure the supply of clean water in public places. The provision of first aid for heat stroke should be ensured in hospitals and mobile health units. The public will also have to be careful due to the increase in the intensity of heat and heat. Take care to avoid heat waves that work in the afternoon. Wear light-colored clothes and cover head. Take special care of children and the elderly and avoid unnecessary travel.

Citizens are being informed about the heat wave through print, social and electronic media. In case of emergency, contact PDMA helpline 1129 or Rescue 1122.