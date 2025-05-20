Pakistan to unveil first-ever climate budget: state minister

Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Khara on Tuesday announced Pakistan’s first climate-focused budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 under which 30% of all public development projects will undergo a Climate Public Investment Management Assessment (CPIMA), marking a significant shift towards integrating climate considerations into national economic planning.

The announcement was made during the Pre-Budget Dialogue 2025, titled “Rethinking Economic Policy for a Just Energy Transition,” organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with the Policy Research Institute for Equitable Development (PRIED), said a press release. The event brought together key policymakers, economists, parliamentarians, and energy experts to discuss aligning fiscal strategies with climate resilience and sustainability goals.

Dr Kharal highlighted the multifaceted challenges Pakistan faces, including increased vulnerability to climatic risks affecting agriculture, India’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty exacerbating water scarcity, and the constraints imposed by the IMF’s austerity program limiting development expenditures. She noted that the energy sector’s inefficiencies and circular debt continue to strain the national budget, necessitating a transition to sustainable energy solutions.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director of SDPI, emphasized the economic imperatives driving the energy transition. He pointed out that rising fuel prices and the liberalization of the second-hand automobile market could accelerate the adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles, thereby promoting energy efficiency and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Shahid Hafeez Kardar, former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, stressed the need for economic policies that prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term stabilization. He advocated for shifting from reactive subsidies to proactive investments, including the use of green bonds and performance-based incentives to finance climate initiatives.

Khalid Mansoor, Senior Fellow at the Pakistan Regional Economic Forum and former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs, highlighted the transformational phase of CPEC, focusing on energy transition, smart agriculture, value-added textiles, and digital transformation. He emphasized the importance of tripartite collaboration involving Pakistan’s private sector, international investors, and China to synchronize capital across multiple domains.