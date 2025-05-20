No-trust motion will be another PTI’s failure: Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that if PTI wants to go ahead with a no-confidence motion, it is free to do so, but it will achieve nothing except failure.

She remarked that PTI continues to announce dates for PTI founder’s release merely to pacify its social media activists. Highlighting government actions, Azma Bokhari stated that for the first time, the Punjab government has removed encroachments from the residential and commercial properties of its own MPAs. She further said that CM Maryam Nawaz’s “Easy Business” initiative is a game changer, under which 57,000 new businesses have opened new paths of development.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR, here on Tuesday, she emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab is leading in public welfare initiatives. She described the “Asaan Karobar Scheme” as the largest business initiative in Pakistan’s history and a revolutionary step by the Chief Minister, guiding people towards economic self-sufficiency.

Azma Bokhari revealed that within just three months, over 107,000 people have received interest-free loans worth Rs. 61 billion under the scheme. These loans have led to the launch of 57,913 new businesses, including 6,753 women entrepreneurs who have collectively received over Rs. 3 billion in loans. She also mentioned that an anti-encroachment campaign has begun across various districts of Punjab, reclaiming 6,000 acres of land in Faisalabad. In Gujranwala, citizens voluntarily removed encroachments, setting a positive example.

Azma Bokhari said vehicle entry has been banned in all markets, and electric carts are being introduced to facilitate citizens and reduce pollution. She also highlighted the government’s plans to beautify historic sites like Hussain Agahi Bazaar and Fareed Gate with tile paving and flower decorations, turning them into tourist and commercial hubs.

The Minister noted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken historic steps in reducing flour prices and improving urban cleanliness. She also approved annual development plans for district administrations in a six-hour-long meeting for the first time.