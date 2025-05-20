Pakistan, France pledge to deepen trade ties

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and French Ambassador Nicolas Galey held an extensive meeting on Thursday to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral trade, boosting sector-specific cooperation. The discussion covered a wide range of topics, from market access and industrial certification to institutional reform and future trade diplomacy. Both sides expressed commitment to transforming Pakistan-France economic engagement into a more structured and mutually beneficial partnership. “France is a key partner in the EU and globally. We see immense potential in building sector-specific partnerships, especially in agriculture, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and digital transformation,” said Minister Jam Kamal Khan. He emphasized Pakistan’s eagerness to boost exports and welcomed France’s support in helping local industries align with international compliance and certification standards. The two sides discussed the upcoming Pakistan-France Investment Forum in Paris, which is being planned to bring together business leaders, institutional investors, and policymakers. Minister Khan proposed incorporating fashion shows, B2B meetings, and single-country exhibitions into future trade forums to promote Pakistani textiles, ICT, garments, and agri-based products.