Sindh Wildlife Dept opposes relocation of seized exotic monkeys

The Sindh Wildlife Department has formally opposed the proposed relocation of illegally imported exotic monkeys-Capuchins and Marmosets-from Karachi to Lahore, urging the Ministry of Climate Change, Government of Pakistan, to reconsider the recommendation issued on May 8, 2025, and to instead adhere to due legal process and scientific standards. The animals were confiscated by Pakistan Customs at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi in December 2024 after being brought in from South Africa through forged documents in violation of national and international wildlife laws.

Following the seizure, the 26 animals were shifted on an emergency basis to a private animal welfare facility, the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF), in Karachi. During this time, the Deputy Conservator of Wildlife, Ministry of Climate Change, Islamabad, issued directions for the monkeys to be relocated to Lahore. However, the matter remains sub judice before the competent customs court in Karachi, and any action in violation of legal oversight could undermine the integrity of the ongoing proceedings. Earlier, taking cognizance of the issue, the Chief Secretary Sindh convened a high-level virtual meeting in April attended by representatives of the Ministry of Climate Change, Pakistan Customs, Sindh Wildlife Department, WWF-Pakistan, and other stakeholders. As an outcome of this meeting, a technical committee was constituted by the by federal secretary MoCC to assess the situation and propose recommendations grounded in legality, science, and animal welfare. The joint report submitted by the Sindh Wildlife Department and WWF-Pakistan (Karachi) concluded that relocating the animals to Lahore would not only be harmful to their health and welfare but would also defy sound scientific reasoning and established legal frameworks.

Despite this, the Ministry of Climate Change, through its letter dated May 8, recommended the transfer to Lahore without consulting the notified committee or reviewing its findings at the agreed forum. The Sindh Wildlife Department, in its formal communication, expressed serious concerns that such unilateral decisions made without collective review could be considered contrary to merit and existing statutory obligations under both federal and provincial wildlife protection laws. It also noted with concern that no intimation of this recommendation was provided to the Honorable Trial Court where the case is under consideration.

The Department emphasized that all wildlife located in Sindh, regardless of origin, enjoys full legal protection under Section 21 of the Sindh Wildlife Protection Act 2020. Furthermore, Rule 43 of the Sindh Wildlife Protection Rules 2022 clearly stipulates that in cases where wildlife is intercepted without proper documentation, it is the legal responsibility of the concerned airline, shipping, or transport company to ensure lawful carriage, and the wildlife officer must advise deportation or lawful disposal as per the rule. On scientific grounds, the Department strongly opposed the transfer of these highly sensitive tropical primates to a facility that lacks adequate species-specific care. Capuchins and Marmosets are New World monkeys that require stable tropical climates, enriched enclosures, social housing, dietary precision, and veterinary expertise that is currently unavailable at the proposed destination. The report highlighted that the Lahore-based facility recommended by the federal ministry has previously documented failures in primate care, including inadequate hygiene, poor animal husbandry, limited behavioral enrichment, and a record of animal stress and mortality.

The initial deaths of some animals at the temporary shelter were attributed not to local handling but to the cruelty endured during illegal transport and lack of immediate species-specific veterinary care. Any further relocation, especially over long distances, would impose another traumatic episode upon the already fragile primates and could result in additional fatalities. Moreover, there remains an unresolved public health concern as the monkeys were imported through illegal channels and may carry undiagnosed zoonotic pathogens, making their further movement without comprehensive screening a biosecurity risk. Speaking on the matter, a senior official from the Sindh Wildlife Department stated the Department has urged the Ministry of Climate Change to revisit the findings of the earlier committee constituted by the Ministry of Climate Change and to place the matter before the same high-level forum before any decision is finalized. The Sindh Wildlife Department maintains that the welfare of the animals, adherence to the law, and Pakistan’s international reputation in wildlife conservation must not be compromised.