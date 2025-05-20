Pakistan showcases food offerings at SIAL Shanghai 2025

Eleven Pakistani food and beverage companies are showcasing an array of premium products from 19-21 May at SIAL Shanghai 2025, Asia’s premier food exhibition, as Pakistan seeks to capitalize on growing Chinese demand under a landmark trade pact.

Housed in a dedicated national pavilion organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Pakistan’s Consulate General in Shanghai, the exhibitors are showcasing 20 product categories, including rice, sesame seeds, corn, dry fruits, pasta, fruit concentrates and halal-certified dairy items, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

The three-day event, which spans 200,000 square meters, has drawn 5,000 exhibitors from 75 countries and features 350,000 food products. Shehzad Ahmad Khan, Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai highlighted Pakistan’s growing role in the global food industry.

Food exports reached $3.959 billion in the first half of FY2024-25 (July-December 2024), marking a 13.83% year-on-year increase, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The consul general also underlined the growing bilateral trade between China and Pakistan in the food sector, facilitated by the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA). “Pakistan’s exports to China, particularly rice, seafood, sesame seeds, boiled beef, spices, dry fruits, and processed foods, have seen a significant uptick,” he stated.

“Chinese investments in Pakistan’s food processing and agricultural technology sectors are also rising, focusing on modernizing production, packaging, and halal certification to meet China’s demand.” At the Pakistan Pavilion, Usman Akram of Pure Foods Ltd. reported strong interest in the company’s tropical fruit-based products. “We’ve received preliminary orders for our mango nectars,” Akram said.

“Chinese buyers value our preservative-free concentrates, which align with their preference for natural ingredients.” Abdullah Shahid from Tooba Rice Mills, a first-time exhibitor but a long-time rice exporter to China, shared his optimism about expanding the market reach.

“We’ve supplied rice to China for over a decade, but this expo has introduced us to new buyers interested in both basmati and non-basmati varieties, as well as sesame seeds,” Shahid said. “We’re holding meetings with existing and potential clients to strengthen our presence in the coming days,” he added.