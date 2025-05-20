WB team visits uplift schemes in Badin

Bilal Khalid, task leader of World Bank during inspection of district headquarters 1122 Badin, directed that since rescue building was complete in all respects it needs to be handed over to Emergency Service 1122 without any delay for service of local population.

The district headquarter is built to effectively manage affected communities during emergent situations relating to health, fire and road accidents in the jurisdiction of said district. The building is constructed over a plot size of 36000 sqft and has a covered area of 14430 sqft including offices and residentials room.

The team also visited the water supply scheme situated at village Kario Ghanwar of Taluka Shaheed Fazil Rahu district Badin and was briefed by project officials that water storage from this scheme was discontinued due to heavy rains as water ponds were damaged badly and people forced to use contaminated water from other sources. Water storage ponds with 1.5 million gallons capacity have now been rehabilitated to ensure uninterrupted water supply to local community of 2000 households with a population of 14000 people.

The road rehabilitated at village Peeru Lashari to Machari village measuring 11 KMs with the beneficiary population of 25000 was also visited by the mission. During the briefing to the team, it was informed that level of road was raised by 1 meter keeping in view the future flood level. The shoulders of 2 meters have been provided on each side of the road for better traffic management. It may be pointed out that rehabilitation of this road would improve the economic uplift of the area through better farm to market access.

The project director Mr. Muhammad Aslam Leghari, Mr. Waheed Mangi and other senior officials accompanied World Bank team.