2nd OIC-15 ministerial meeting concludes with Tehran Declaration on AI cooperation

The 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform concluded on Tuesday in Tehran, Islamic Republic of Iran, with the unanimous adoption of the “Tehran Declaration” as a landmark document reaffirming the commitment of member states to work collectively towards the development and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Held under the theme “Trustworthy and Ethical Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Development”, the high-level meeting brought together delegations from Brunei Darussalam, Republic of Indonesia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Tunisia, Republic of Türkiye, and the State of Qatar.

The four-member delegation from COMSTECH was led by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General, who emphasized AI’s transformative potential in science, education, and economic development across the Muslim world.

Representing Pakistan’s Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr. Shakil Arshad, Director, attended the meeting.

The Tehran Declaration sets a comprehensive framework for cooperation in AI across OIC member states.

It outlines key focus areas such as advancing AI education and capacity building, promoting collaborative research and innovation, enhancing AI governance and ethical standards, strengthening public-private partnerships, and facilitating knowledge exchange and technology transfer.

It also calls for the development of AI-ready ecosystems and supports the mobility of talent through fellowships, internships, and globally benchmarked training programs. The Declaration recognizes the role of entrepreneurship and investment in AI startups and advocates for structured innovation-focused forums across member countries.

The member states agreed to intensify joint efforts to address global challenges such as healthcare, food security, climate change, and water resource management through AI-driven solutions.

The Tehran Declaration is a strategic milestone in uniting OIC-15 countries under a shared vision to harness AI for inclusive growth, innovation, and sustainable development in the Islamic world.