SLF considers snow leopards export to Russia consistent with best practices

Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF), a science-based conservation organization striving to conserve viable population of snow leopards, has termed the proposed international transfer of two captive snow leopards from Pakistan to Russia as consistent with best practices in ex-situ wildlife management.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, SLF while explaining its position over the decision said, `International zoological institutions with expertise in snow leopard husbandry, veterinary care, and behavioural enrichment can offer the level of care these animals require’.

Elaborating its stance, SLF said long-term experience with large carnivore management shows that animals raised in captivity-especially those illegally captured at a young age-do not develop essential survival instincts and cannot be successfully rehabilitated for release.

Their continued existence depends on a well-managed, species-appropriate environment that simulates natural conditions and ensures their physical and psychological well-being.

“The transfer complies with Pakistan’s wildlife protection laws and international obligations under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), to which Pakistan is a signatory. Under CITES Appendix I, non-commercial transfers are permitted when they serve the purpose of animal welfare and scientific collaboration, and when they follow strict permitting procedures,” it added. Transferring these animals abroad, if it ensures better care and aligns with international animal welfare standards, should not be construed as a failure or contradiction of Pakistan’s conservation efforts, the statement continued.

These animals were not captured from the wild for export purposes, and their transfer does not reflect on the integrity of national conservation achievements. Pakistan has made significant strides in snow leopard research and conservation, earning recognition at both regional and international forums.

“Rather than allow their condition to deteriorate in captivity, a transfer to a facility with appropriate care standards is a responsible and ethical course of action,” it remarked.

It merits a mention here that government of Pakistan, through the Gilgit-Baltistan Wildlife Department, is evaluating the international transfer of two captive snow leopards currently housed at the Snow Leopard Rehabilitation Centre in Naltar Valley, Gilgit-Baltistan.

The two snow leopards currently in custody were both removed from the wild under illegal circumstances-first in 2012 and again in 2024.