In a first, Mobilink Bank certified as top employer in Pakistan for 2025

Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, has been certified as a Top Employer in Pakistan for 2025 by the prestigious Top Employers Institute, a global authority recognizing excellence in people practices. Mobilink Bank is Pakistan’s first and only bank to receive this prestigious certification, affirming its standing as one of the country’s most inclusive and diverse institutions.

The certification places Mobilink Bank among the most enterprising organizations that provide a thriving work culture and prioritize employee well-being and professional growth. The milestone elevates the bank as only the second OpCo within the VEON Group (after Beeline Uzbekistan) and among the top ten organizations across Pakistan to have achieved this distinction.

Mobilink Bank’s recognition stems from its pioneering initiatives that champion inclusivity and empowerment within the workplace and beyond. Its ‘MobilinkHer’ program is a dedicated women’s returnship initiative designed to reintegrate talented women into the workforce after career breaks, offering them tailored support and professional development opportunities, while ‘Humqadam’ focuses on creating a more accessible and accommodating environment for differently-abled persons. Meanwhile, the flagship Women Inspirational Network (WIN)’ actively promotes female leadership and financial inclusion through capacity building, mentorship, and outreach.

“This global recognition reflects our team’s drive to build an inclusive and empowering workplace,” said Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, President and CEO Mobilink Bank. “Diversity and a strong organizational culture fuels innovation, and we’re proud to lead by example in Pakistan’s financial sector.”

Aleena Tanvir, Chief People Officer at Mobilink Bank, said, “At Mobilink Bank, our people are at the heart of everything we do. We are deeply committed to building a workplace rooted in inclusivity, growth, and continuous learning. Being recognized by the prestigious Top Employers Institute is a powerful affirmation of our efforts to cultivate and nurture a culture that inspires talent, drives innovation, and reinforces our position as an employer of choice.”