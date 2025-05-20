CBD partners with local govt, PMU to identify central business districts

On the direction of the Government of Punjab, the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), collaborates with the Local Government and Community Development Department, along with its Project Management Unit (PMU), to identify Central Business Districts (CBDs) across various districts of Punjab.

Chief Operating Officer of CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, lauds the collaboration, stating, “This joint effort underscores our dedication to building a progressive and sustainable urban future for Punjab. By partnering with the Local Government and PMU, we are working to identify and develop strategic locations that will act as catalysts for regional economic growth. Our focus remains on ensuring that every new CBD is planned with precision, promotes inclusive development, and meets the dynamic needs of our communities.”

This forward-looking collaboration aligns CBD Punjab’s future expansion with the province’s long-term urban development and land-use planning goals. CBD Punjab contributes its technical expertise to support the identification of suitable sites for CBDs that meet strategic and economic objectives.

The joint efforts between CBD Punjab, the Local Government and PMU streamline the urban planning process across the province, ensuring business districts are developed in line with established provincial policies and planning frameworks. Utilizing data-driven insights and coordinated planning, the collaboration sets the foundation for sustainable urban growth, economic progress and the development of modern business hubs.

As part of the collaboration, CBD Punjab provides expert recommendations and spatial assessments to guide site selection and assess development potential. These activities are conducted in accordance with the PCBDDA Act 2021 and are aligned with the broader planning standards of the province to ensure compliance and effectiveness.

This alliance also enhances transparency, promotes inter-agency coordination and encourages efficient resource sharing. It supports the Government of Punjab’s vision of creating modern, well-organized and economically vibrant urban centers that foster investment, infrastructure advancement and job creation.

By working in unison, CBD Punjab and its government partners are laying the groundwork for a transformative urban future one that unlocks opportunities and redefines the economic and spatial development landscape across Punjab.