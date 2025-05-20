FAST Cables, NUST host forum on ways to tackle climate challenges

FAST Cables, in collaboration with the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), successfully hosted the FAST Forward Sustainable Development Forum-a high-impact event bringing together thought leaders from academia, industry, and civil society to explore the intersection of sustainability, innovation, and industrial transformation in Pakistan.

The forum focused on the urgent need for transitioning to a circular economy-a forward-looking model that reimagines how materials are designed, utilized, and recycled, ultimately reducing waste and enhancing resource efficiency. Against the backdrop of Pakistan’s mounting challenges, including energy shortages, industrial inefficiencies, plastic and e-waste pollution, water scarcity, and climate vulnerability, the forum’s discussions were both timely and imperative.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Syed Irtiza Ali Shah, Principal, School of Interdisciplinary Engineering and Sciences, NUST. He highlighted the essential role of academia in solving real-world challenges and stressed the importance of university-industry collaboration. He also emphasized that sustainability must begin at the individual level, stating,

“In global innovation ecosystems, companies approach universities with real-world problems-and students deliver real-world solutions. That’s what we need to build in Pakistan. Our research must be aligned with the practical needs of industry.”

In his keynote address, Mr. Kamal Mian, CEO of FAST Cables, reaffirmed the company’s strong commitment to green innovation and sustainability. He called for immediate and collective action to address the climate crisis, particularly given Pakistan’s heightened exposure to climate risks.

“This is the right time to act. The climate crisis isn’t a distant threat-it’s already upon us. Forums like this bridge the critical gap between academia and industry. Our students need real-world challenges, not just final-year projects. Let’s begin implementing the ideas shared today and initiate a national dialogue around circular economy and responsible resource management-especially water,” said Mr. Mian.

Dr. Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector, NUST, lauded the initiative and underscored the value of sustained, strategic collaboration to drive impactful change.

“We are proud to host platforms that enable meaningful engagement between academia and industry. The circular economy is no longer a theoretical aspiration-it’s an urgent necessity. We must evaluate the environmental consequences of our practices and prioritize innovative solutions. Aligning research with national development goals will enable us to address complex environmental challenges more effectively.”

The forum also featured a high-profile panel discussion moderated by Mr. Zia ur Rehman, Head of Sustainability, NUST. Panellists included Ms. Fatima Akhtar – VP & Head of Sustainability, Jazz, Dr. Zainab Naeem – Head of Ecological Sustainability & Circular Economy, SDPI, Dr Salman Atif – Associate Professor, NUST.

Panellists shared actionable strategies for embedding sustainability across diverse sectors, with a strong focus on building sustainable value chains, enhancing competitiveness, and minimizing environmental impact.

The event concluded with a vibrant Q&A session, during which students engaged directly with the speakers-reflecting the increasing commitment of Pakistan’s youth to climate action and sustainable innovation.

The FAST Forward Sustainable Development Forum marks a significant milestone in FAST Cables’ journey toward sustainability and innovation. More importantly, it lays the foundation for long-term, solutions-oriented partnerships between academia and industry to collectively address Pakistan’s pressing environmental challenges. The forum also reinforced a core message: collective change begins with individual.