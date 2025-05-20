MG Motors holds ceremony to mark production of 1,000th MG HS PHEV

MG Motors Pakistan proudly marked a significant milestone in its journey toward smarter, cleaner mobility with the Line-Off Ceremony of the 1000th locally assembled MG HS Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) at its state-of-the-art plant in Lahore.

This achievement reflects the brand’s continued commitment to revolutionizing the automotive landscape in Pakistan with cutting-edge technology, luxury, and sustainability. Since its official launch in October 2024 and the start of local production in January 2025, the MG HS PHEV has rapidly gained popularity among Pakistani consumers, thanks to its design, low running costs, and eco-friendly drive.

With over 900 units already delivered and growing demand across Pakistan, the 1000th vehicle line-off stands as a testament to MG’s growing impact on Pakistan’s hybrid vehicle segment.

As part of its customer-first approach, MG Pakistan recently announced a major upgrade to the HS PHEV, replacing the standard portable charger with a powerful 7KW fast charger-completely free of additional cost to the customers. This enhancement addresses previous customer concerns about long charging durations and effectively reduces the vehicle’s charging time by nearly half. The original portable charger will now be offered as an accessory.

“We are proud to roll out the 1000th MG HS PHEV,” said Syed Asif Ahmed, General Manager Marketing Division. “MG HS PHEV is an ideal solution for urban mobility. This moment not only highlights our production strength but also reinforces our promise to provide advanced, accessible hybrid technology that meets the evolving needs of Pakistani drivers. In response to the voice of customer MG has upgraded the Charger to 7KW for free with the aim to reduce the charging time significantly.”

The MG HS PHEV continues to lead as a premium hybrid SUV, delivering over 50km of pure electric range, advanced safety features, modern tech, and an efficient driving experience-making it a smart choice for commuters seeking sustainable and stylish transportation.

MG Motors Pakistan remains at the forefront of hybrid and electric vehicle innovation and is committed to shaping a cleaner, smarter future for mobility in the country.