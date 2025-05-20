Cherished Alliance

This year marks 74 years of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations, which began on May 21, 1951. These decades have built a strong friendship based on trust, shared goals, and regional support.

The 74th anniversary this year is important, made all the more petinent with Pakistan’s recent successes in defending itself with Chinese weapons.

International media and defence experts are now talking about how effective Chinese arms have proven to be. As a result, Chengdu Aircraft Corporation’s market value jumped by more than 55 billion yuan.

However, this friendship extends well beyond military. China has always stood by

Pakistan on Kashmir, while Pakistan supports China’s “One China” policy and its position on regions like Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea.

Their cooperation has grown in defence, economy, and culture. The 1965 war between India and Pakistan played a key role in bringing the two countries closer. China backed Pakistan fully, which built a positive image of China in the hearts of the Pakistani people. The close cooperation between the two nations on a myriad of fronts has strengthened their bond.

Therefore, it becomes far more crucial for Pakistan to focus on internal security, especially in Balochistan, in order to expand and extend the scope of this relationship. For starters, a safe and stable Pakistan will help secure the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is worth $62 billion and a key to future.

To attract more Chinese investment, Pakistan must ensure safety for Chinese workers. China, in turn, can help by giving Pakistan better technology for surveillance. A strong, stable, and peaceful Pakistan benefits the whole region. As CPEC progresses, the friendship between the two nations will only grow deeper. *