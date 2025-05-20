Pakistan’s Auto Leap (2021-6) (Part III)

The policy declared the consumer protection as one of its cornerstones. It clearly spells out that the amount of down payment for booking a car should not be more than 50% of the total price. Similarly, if the vehicle is not delivered on time to any customer, then after the lapse of 60 days, the car company will have to pay KIBOR + 2% interest. Increased safety measures have been introduced. A complaint management system has been provided under this policy.

Rationale of this policy is that neither the previous regulations were fully adopted nor targets for localization were achieved. Agreed safety measures in cars were missing and climatic considerations were not taken into account. The auto policy 2021-2026 ignored certain ground realities and didn’t provide proper solutions for it. The inadequate infrastructure can be a hindrance to growth. Like previous policies, lack of regulatory compliance will result into non-compliance of this policy. There is limited fiscal space available with government and high interest rates will make it difficult for the investors to have easy access to finance. Shortage of skilled man power can be another issue.

It is pertinent to explore green energy dimension of auto industry policy. Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (2021-26) is successor of Automotive Development Policy (2016-2021), rather it is very comprehensive in nature and scope which is quite different from all previous Auto Development Policies. It focuses on use of multiple technologies in automotive manufacturing regime applied around the world like fossil fuel, electric, hybrid, hydrogen fuel cell technology to ensure environment friendliness and fuel efficiency. Its main focus however is on Electric Vehicles and Hybrids offering a wide range of incentives for promotion of automotive industry for local as well as export purpose. Export items were fully incentivized to provide an opportunity to the investors to find out competitive markets in producing quality stuff to expand the export base.

Export targets are unrealistic as Pakistan does not have free trade agreements with targeted export markets.

Some of the achievements of the new policy are introduction of new versions of small cars, heavy duty tractors and high-end motor bikes. Hybrid cars have been launched by Toyota, Sazgar and Hyundai. Dewan Farroque Motors intends to introduce EV cars. CBU are being imported by BYD, Deepal, Honri, DFSK, Gi-Gi etc. However, despite these achievements the following shortcomings exist in this policy.

Several ministries and organizations are involved in the implementation of this policy that adversely affects conducive investment environment and violates the spirit of one window policy. Moreover, while framing this policy the government took many things for granted such as satisfactory economic growth, sound industrial infrastructure, trained human resource and fiscal space with government.

Likewise, there is a focus on manufacturing of EVs and Hybrids, but infrastructure particularly for EVs is missing. The issue of infrastructure availability for EVs especially still sounds like a dream as the Provincial governments have been advised to make arrangements for Charging Infrastructures at different locations in major cities, commercial / Government buildings, motorways/highways by relevant Provincial authorities and City governments.

All Electric Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to identify the feeders where electricity load can be managed to support fast charging stations based on aforementioned targets. If there are system constraints in achieving the targets of the charging stations in each 3×3 km area then the DISCOs will be responsible for removing such supply constraints. Furthermore, there is no representation of any Provincial government in Auto Industry Development and Export Committee (AIDEC) where the representative of Provinces may have a window to deliberate and highlight their reservations /viewpoint. Simultaneously for exports, no proper and concrete roadmap has been given in the policy and all incentives enlisted in policy have been conditioned with availability of fiscal space with the Government. In addition, Pakistan does not have free trade agreements with targeted export markets which renders our product less competitive.

Thus, new auto policy 2021-2026 has broadened the horizon of auto sector by focusing on all four technologies, particularly EV and hybrid. It has provided a cumbersome implementation mechanism and efforts are being made to protect consumer rights while at the same time providing incentives to the investors/manufacturers and creating a competitive environment.

The policy did not take into account the external factors such as fiscal space available to government, state of economy, political stability etc. these factors should be taken into account during the bi-annual review. Moreover, the export targets are unrealistic. Pakistan does not have free trade agreements with targeted export markets. This hurdle may be taken into consideration while fixing export targets

(concluded).

Saud Bin Ahsen works at a public policy think tank. He can be reached at saudzafar5@gmail.com.