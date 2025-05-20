Modi’s global diplomacy team faces internal rift amid Pakistan ceasefire fallout

New Delhi – Efforts by India’s Modi-led government to repair its diplomatic image following a humiliating military and diplomatic standoff with Pakistan are already facing internal divisions. According to the Telegraph, the multi-party diplomatic delegation formed by the government is now caught in controversy and political infighting.

The initiative aimed to restore India’s global credibility, but cracks emerged after opposition parties questioned the composition of the delegation. Several political leaders refused to join, arguing that the team lacks fair representation of all parties. Some even accused the government of trying to gain political mileage from a national issue.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who was surprisingly named head of one of the seven delegations, claimed he was approached directly by the government without party approval. Tharoor said he accepted the role proudly but admitted it stirred tension within Congress, particularly after he praised Prime Minister Modi’s ceasefire decision with Pakistan.

Congress leaders like Jairam Ramesh criticized the move, likening it to the controversial “bodyline” tactic in cricket. Despite the backlash, the government went ahead with Tharoor’s appointment and ignored Congress’s official nominations, including senior leaders Anand Sharma and Gaurav Gogoi.

Meanwhile, BJP’s digital chief Amit Malviya entered the fray, openly questioning Congress’s decision to omit Tharoor. He praised Tharoor’s experience and fluency in global affairs while casting doubt on the qualifications of Congress’s nominated MPs, even citing controversial claims about their alleged links to Pakistan.

As the diplomatic effort struggles to gain ground, only one of the seven delegations has been officially announced. The government has promised that each team will include MPs from various parties, top diplomats, and political figures—but so far, unity remains elusive, and political bickering threatens to derail the mission.