Pakistan, India ‘agree to pull back troops to peacetime position by May-end’

Pakistan and India have reached a mutual understanding to reposition their armed forces back to peacetime deployments along the Line of Control (LoC) and international border by May 30, according to senior officials familiar with the development.

Military leadership from both countries, particularly the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs), are actively coordinating the phased pullback, sources told the media on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The move is seen as a critical next step following the ceasefire that has largely held since hostilities escalated earlier this month. Officials described the de-escalation as a “continuation of confidence-building measures,” marking a potential thaw after weeks of heightened military alert.

“The return to normal military positions is part of the second phase of the ceasefire framework,” a senior government source said, adding that the decision was facilitated by diplomatic efforts from the United States and other concerned nations.

Neither the Pakistani nor Indian governments have officially commented on the troop movements, but the coordination between the DGMOs indicates a rare instance of direct military engagement aimed at reducing tensions.

Earlier, Pakistan’s military expressed hope that the ceasefire agreement with India will continue to hold, citing ongoing communication between senior officials via a dedicated military hotline.

In an interview with a US-based outlet, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said: “We expect the ceasefire between Pakistan and India to remain intact. The hotline between both sides is operational.”

He explained that following four days of missile and aerial exchanges, senior officers from both countries remained in contact through the hotline, a mechanism he said contributed to preventing further escalation. “We’ve been transparent about the human and material losses caused by Indian attacks. We hope India has shown the same openness,” the military spokesperson added.

On Sunday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that Pakistan “will never bow down to Indian hegemony” as the recent ceasefire with India holds.

“The truth is that India is not the US and Pakistan is not Afghanistan. India is not Israel and Pakistan is not Palestine. Pakistan will never be deterred. It can never be coerced,” he added.

The latest escalation between Pakistan and India began on April 22, when an attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people. India immediately blamed Pakistan for the incident. However, Pakistan categorically rejected the Indian blame.

In response, India undertook a series of hostile actions the next day on April 23, including suspending the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), cancelling visas for Pakistani citizens, closing the Wagah-Attari border crossing, ordering the shutdown of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, and reducing diplomatic staff at each other’s embassies.

Tensions further escalated in the early hours of May 7, when missile strikes hit six cities in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), destroying a mosque and killing dozens of civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

In a swift military response, Pakistan’s armed forces shot down Indian warplanes, including three Rafale jets. The confrontation intensified again in the early hours of May 10, when India targeted several Pakistani airbases with missile strikes. In retaliation, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, damaging Indian military installations, including missile storage sites, airbases, and other strategic targets.

On May 10, US President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire had been reached following intense diplomatic efforts overnight. Minutes later, the agreement was confirmed separately by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and the Indian foreign secretary.