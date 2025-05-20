Punjab CM okays establishment of climate observatory

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved establishment of latest and state-of-the-art Climate Observatory in the province.

The decision was taken during a special meeting presided over by Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb in Lahore today.

The meeting participants made several decisions regarding the budget, instruments, land allocation, and the feasibility report.

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore also submitted its Climate Observatory Report in the meeting.

The facility will be equipped with an automated communication and linkage system, in addition to a GIS lab, sectoral interface systems, and a modern data hub. Advanced MRI-based systems will be employed for data processing and climate analysis.

A specialized internship program will be launched to train environmental experts across various sectors. The observatory will also include a data archiving system, a coordination unit, and an international communication cell to foster collaboration with global climate networks.

Senior Minister Aurangzeb also directed the development of a smart organizational structure for efficient operations.

Briefing participants, experts noted that the Climate Observatory will play a critical role in forecasting climate threats, conducting real-time analysis, and supporting timely decision-making. It will significantly contribute to advancing scientific research and enable effective information exchange at the international level.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has presented a comprehensive plan to tackle the threats posed by climate change. The establishment of this observatory marks a transformative milestone in Punjab’s environmental protection efforts.”

Climate observatories are specialized facilities equipped with modern tools to monitor atmospheric and environmental changes. Experts use real-time data to detect potential threats and issue early warnings-vital for policy response and disaster preparedness.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a marathon six-hour special meeting in which the district annual development program was reviewed, here on Monday.

For the first time in Punjab’s history, the chief minister herself approved the annual development program of 12 districts.

The meeting related to the development program, anti-encroachment and beautification of the remaining districts will be held again today (May 20). All commissioners and deputy commissioners from across the province attended the meeting and the beautification along with anti-encroachment operation in the districts was reviewed.

The CM said that eliminating encroachments and maintaining cleanliness standards were among the major challenges facing the administration. She added that commissioners and deputy commissioners had been given complete authority to perform their duties without external interference. She said that assembly members had also expressed satisfaction over the progress and improvements seen in various social and development sectors within their respective districts. “Our competition is not with any previous government, but with ourselves with regard to performance. Overall performance remained satisfactory but there is a lot needs to be done for improvement. The sense of relief among the people is our real success. We are facing dearth of time and there is a lot to be done for the welfare of the people” she remarked.

She said, “The departments could not be completely free from corruption, corruption is highly regrettable in my presence. A comprehensive crackdown against corruption must be carried out so as to stamp it out permanently. It was decided to ensure sustainable uplifting of the roads, markets and bazaars of all tehsils in the province.”