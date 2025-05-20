No plans to move no-trust motion against PM, NA speaker: PTI

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has said that there is no intention to bring a no-confidence motion against the prime minister or the National Assembly speaker. Speaking to journalists, Barrister Gohar denied any plans for a no-confidence motion, stating that such reports are baseless and all media claims in this regard are unfounded. He said that PTI currently has no intention of bringing a no-confidence motion against anyone. The PTI chairman further added that he has not received any instructions from founder Imran Khan regarding bringing a no-confidence motion.