EV charging stations to be set up every 50km across Sindh, says Memon

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visited the headquarters of the Chinese automobile company Chery Holdings Group in Wuhu, China.

Upon their arrival at Chery Holdings Group, they were warmly welcomed by the Chairman, Yin Tongyue.

In a meeting with Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Chairman Yin Tongyue reiterated Chery Holdings’ resolve for sustainable development of electric vehicles and alternative energy projects.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah hailed Chery’s initiative and once again expressed Pakistan’s resolve to enhance such collaborations in a bid to meet the objectives of sustainable development. They termed such collaborations as imperative for driving energy efficiency and environmental sustainability in Pakistan. Due to the initiatives of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Chery Holdings Group has agreed to set up electric vehicle charging stations throughout Sindh.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that an EV charging station will be established every fifty kilometers across all districts of Sindh. He added that these charging stations will greatly benefit owners of electric motorcycles, cars, and trucks.

He said that the transport system in Sindh is being modernized and that their vision is to promote environmentally friendly electric vehicles. Chery Holdings Group has confirmed that EV charging stations will be built in Sindh. The construction of these stations will provide job opportunities to the people of Sindh as well. Apart from this, an assembly plant for EV mini trucks is being established in Karachi.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the establishment of charging stations and assembly plants will create employment opportunities for the local population and make electric vehicles available at affordable prices.

Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that Chinese investors have assured full cooperation on solar energy projects in rural areas of Sindh. The solarization of homes will help reduce the energy crisis and serve as a significant milestone in promoting environmentally friendly energy solutions.

He said that solar systems are being provided to poor families to help meet their daily energy needs. The solarization of homes will enable ordinary people to easily fulfill their electricity requirements.

Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the solarization of homes will help the common man save on expensive electricity bills and significantly reduce problems like load shedding. It will also boost the local economy, create new employment opportunities, and contribute to the socio-economic development of rural areas.