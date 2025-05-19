Pakistan turns India’s hegemonic dream into nightmare: Nusrat Mirza

Nusrat Mirza (Chairman, Rabita Forum International) said that Pakistan turned Indian operation Sindoor into Operation ‘vidwa’. Pakistan has proved on ground & in air that we are far ahead of India’s militarily & they cannot compete with Pakistani conventional weapons. We are also ahead of India in non-conventional weapons. Our Air Force is the hero of this battle & we are 20 years ahead of India because of the modern air equipment & Pakistan Air Force maintained the tradition of air dominance, we destroyed 26 important military installations from Srinagar to Rajasthan, including Indian air bases, brigade headquarters, and Brahmos missile depots. He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized under the auspices of the Rabat Forum International in Karachi on the success of Operation “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” and its effects.

Addressing to the seminar, Iram Tanveer said that the illusion of India being a great economic power and IT expert has disappeared. India’s reputation has been damaged & the world has not accepted its narrative. we should also be prepared to deal with future threats. Pakistan proved to be invincible in this battle.

While speaking in seminar other speakers that includes Dr. Talat Wazare, Former Ambassador GR Baloch, Former Ambassador Rafi-uz-Zaman, Professor Dr. Uzma Shujaat, Samrin Bari & Shakeel Ahmed Siddiqui said that India cannot unilaterally terminate the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan is fully prepared to defend itself. Modi’s political and diplomatic reputation has been severely damaged. The illusion of India’s large economy and access to IT has been shattered. In this war, the Kashmir issue came to the global stage. Our media got the opportunity to present Pakistan’s narrative in a better way on the global forum. Our military capability has been exposed to the whole world. The importance of the long-standing relationship between China and Pakistan has been highlighted. During this military conflict, Pakistan has emerged as a peace-loving country. Which is another success for us.