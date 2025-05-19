Efforts underway to contain blaze in Margalla Hills

A wildfire erupted in the Margalla Hills in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Monday, the Islamabad district administration said, with efforts underway to put out the blaze.

The Margalla range, part of the Himalayan foothills, often experiences bushfires in the summer months. Last year, several incidents of forest fire were reported at the hills as various parts of the country remained in the grip of intense heatwaves.

On Monday, a fire broke out near Saidpur Darra, Jungle Number 15 and Rumli areas on the hills, prompting an immediate response from the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) fire brigade and officials of the district administration.

“More than 70 firefighters are participating in the operation to control the fire,” the district administration said in a statement. “The fire was brought under control once, but it broke out again.”

No casualties or property damage have been reported in the wake of the fire, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. “The fire will be brought under control again soon,” the district administration added.