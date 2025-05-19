Daily Times




Laiba Ashraf earns accolades for leadership and communication skills

News Desk

Laiba Ashraf, a distinguished Pakistani graduate, made her mark on the international stage by presenting the nominations and announcing the winners of this year’s Stephen Benedict Professors’ Award for Most Impactful Professors at the University of Kansas Biology Undergraduate Program Spring Recognition Ceremony.

Her role in this prestigious academic event highlights not only her leadership and communication skills but also her growing presence within the global academic community – A proud representation of Pakistan in international academia.

