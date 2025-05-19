YouTuber Rajab Butt apologizes after assaulting civilian in viral video

Popular YouTuber Rajab Butt has apologized after a video of him physically assaulting a man in Lahore went viral on social media. The incident sparked public outrage, with many calling for accountability over such aggressive behavior.

The video, which surfaced two days ago, shows Rajab Butt attacking a man sitting inside a car. Despite attempts by his companions to stop him, Rajab continued to hit the individual. Although the exact date of the video remains unclear, its circulation drew widespread criticism online.

Soon after the video went viral, Rajab Butt shared another video in which he apologized to the man he assaulted. In the apology video, the man—identified by Rajab as Shayan—remained silent while sitting beside him. Rajab explained that a misunderstanding had led to the incident.

He admitted that both parties were partially at fault and stated that the matter had now been resolved peacefully. Rajab said he had personally apologized to Shayan and expressed regret for hurting his feelings.

This incident follows another recent controversy involving Rajab Butt, where viewers criticized him during a family vlog. In that video, he invited his sister to taste hotel food instead of his wife, leading fans to accuse him of ignoring his spouse.

Rajab Butt has faced backlash in the past as well, particularly regarding his family vlogs, which have often drawn negative comments. Despite repeated criticism, he continues to be a controversial figure on social media.