Netanyahu vows full control of Gaza, allows limited aid under US pressure

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel will assert full control over the Gaza Strip, signaling a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. During this announcement, Netanyahu also approved the limited entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, a move prompted by intense pressure from the United States. The decision was reportedly unpopular within Israel’s far-right cabinet but was taken after military officials warned of an impending humanitarian catastrophe due to depleted food supplies.

As part of the latest military operations, the Israeli army has ordered the immediate evacuation of all civilians from Khan Younis, Gaza’s second-largest city. The military warned residents of a “massive assault” and instructed them to relocate westward to the Al-Mawasi area. The evacuation order, shared on social media by the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, also applies to nearby towns like Bani Suheila and Abasan. Khan Younis has now been designated a high-risk war zone.

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid to Gaza is being resumed under previous distribution mechanisms, despite concerns from some Israeli ministers who argue that no aid should be allowed until a system is in place to prevent Hamas from intercepting supplies. The decision came after reports that the UN and other aid agencies had exhausted their food reserves, risking a severe humanitarian disaster.

In a separate update, the Israeli military confirmed it carried out more than 160 airstrikes across Gaza in the past 24 hours. These strikes reportedly targeted key militant infrastructure, including anti-tank missile launch sites and weapons depots used by Palestinian resistance groups. The strikes are part of Israel’s renewed and expanded offensive in the region.

Additionally, the Popular Resistance Committees confirmed the death of one of their top commanders, Ahmed Sarhan, during an Israeli raid in Khan Younis. According to the group, Sarhan resisted arrest and was killed in a confrontation backed by Israeli drones and warplanes. Eyewitnesses claimed that Sarhan’s wife and child were also taken into custody during the raid.