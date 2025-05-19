Family feud turns deadly: six killed in Peshawar shooting

A tragic incident unfolded in Peshawar on Monday when a violent clash between two families over a personal dispute left six people dead, including three women. The incident occurred in the Khatko Pul area and involved an intense exchange of gunfire. According to Rescue 1122 officials, the shooting erupted following an argument between members of the two families. Seven individuals were caught in the crossfire, and six of them lost their lives on the spot. The injured person, a woman, was rushed to Lady Reading Hospital in critical condition.

The victims were identified as Fazl Amin, Hazrat Amin, Ahmed, and three women whose names have not yet been released. The deadly conflict highlights the devastating consequences of unresolved family tensions escalating into violence.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and quickly secured the area. Authorities have launched an investigation and are collecting evidence to determine exactly how the violence started and who was involved.

Meanwhile, local residents expressed shock and grief over the tragic event, urging authorities to take strong action to prevent such incidents in the future. Community elders have also called for peaceful conflict resolution methods to avoid further bloodshed.

This shocking event serves as a grim reminder of how quickly family disagreements can spiral out of control. Officials have promised that justice will be served, and efforts are underway to bring the perpetrators to account.