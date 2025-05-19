Senate committee rejects bill aimed at preventing drug use in educational institutions

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has rejected a bill that aimed to prevent drug use among students in educational institutions. The bill, presented by Senator Mohsin Aziz, proposed a three-step punishment process for students testing positive for drugs. However, the committee dismissed the proposal after detailed discussion, citing concerns over jurisdiction and effectiveness.

The bill suggested that students who fail a drug test should first be warned, then suspended for 15 days on a second offense, and fined or penalized if found guilty a third time. Senator Mohsin Aziz defended his bill, saying his only intention was to protect young students from the growing menace of drugs. Despite his insistence, the committee voted against the bill by majority.

Officials from the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), while commenting on the bill, clarified that students should be treated as victims rather than criminals. They further explained that their agency is mainly responsible for cracking down on drug dealers, not conducting drug tests in schools. According to the ANF, nearly 80% of educational institutions have already been scanned for drug-related activities.

Moreover, Senator Shahadat Awan raised concerns that the bill interferes with provincial powers, as education falls under provincial jurisdiction. The Ministry of Law also echoed this point, stating that the matter should be handled by the education departments instead of law enforcement agencies like ANF.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui added that no provincial government, educational institute, or the Ministry of Education supports the bill, indicating a clear lack of consensus. Despite these objections, Senator Aziz remained firm on his stance and refused to withdraw the bill. However, the committee ultimately rejected it through a majority vote.

This decision highlights the ongoing debate over how best to tackle the issue of drug use in schools and colleges. While the intent behind the bill was appreciated by some, many felt that its approach was too punitive and misdirected, calling instead for preventive education and rehabilitation programs.