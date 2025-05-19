Former US president Biden battling aggressive stage 4 prostate cancer

Former U.S. President Joe Biden, 82, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, marking a serious development in his health. The diagnosis was made last Friday after Biden experienced urinary symptoms. Though the cancer is at Stage 4 — the most advanced — doctors have stated it is hormone-sensitive, making it possible to manage the condition medically.

The cancer scored 9 out of 10 on the Gleason scale, indicating a high-risk, fast-spreading form of the disease. However, medical experts have noted that modern treatment options can significantly extend life expectancy, even for patients with metastatic prostate cancer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that most prostate cancers are caught at earlier stages, with only about 8% reaching an advanced stage like Biden’s.

The diagnosis follows Biden’s decision in 2024 to withdraw from the presidential race, a move prompted by growing concerns over his age and cognitive sharpness, especially after a difficult debate with Donald Trump. Since stepping down, Biden has made few public appearances, maintaining a low profile.

Despite their political rivalry, Trump offered a message of sympathy, joining a wave of bipartisan support. Barack Obama and Kamala Harris also expressed their well-wishes, praising Biden’s resilience and strength. Their responses reflect the seriousness of the diagnosis and the respect Biden commands across party lines in moments of personal crisis.

Biden’s diagnosis holds personal resonance given his long-standing advocacy for cancer research. He lost his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015 and relaunched the Cancer Moonshot initiative in 2022 to cut cancer deaths by 50%. Now facing his own cancer battle, Biden’s efforts in cancer awareness and treatment gain renewed significance in light of his personal experience.