Ahmadi doctor shot dead in Sargodha hospital attack

SARGODHA: An Ahmadi doctor, Sheikh Mahmood Ahmad, was shot dead by an unidentified gunman on Friday at a private hospital in Sargodha, Punjab. According to Jammat Ahmadiyya Pakistan spokesperson Aamir Mahmood, Dr. Ahmad had been receiving threats from anti-Ahmadi groups for some time before the attack. His family also confirmed the ongoing intimidation.

Dr. Ahmad is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two sons. His killing has sparked concern among the Ahmadi community, which has long faced religious persecution in Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Aamir Mahmood said this was the third incident in the past month where an Ahmadi individual had been targeted due to their faith. He called for immediate action to protect minority communities.

Although police have launched an investigation, no arrests have been made so far. Authorities have yet to confirm the motive, but the community fears more such attacks could follow if the perpetrators are not held accountable.

This tragic incident has once again raised alarms over the safety and rights of religious minorities in Pakistan, especially members of the Ahmadiyya community.