National assembly passes law requiring civil servants to declare assets publicly

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly has approved a significant amendment to the Civil Servants Act, making it mandatory for government officers to declare their personal and family assets. The amendment introduces a new clause, 15-A, after Section 15 of the existing law. Under the revised law, all civil servants from Grade 17 to 22 must disclose their domestic and foreign assets to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

In addition to their own wealth, civil servants will be required to submit details of their spouses’ and dependents’ assets and liabilities, including any loans. These disclosures will now be made public to promote transparency and accountability in the bureaucracy.

Previously, asset declarations by civil servants were limited in scope and not available for public scrutiny. This reform is seen as a step forward in curbing corruption and increasing trust in public institutions.

Moreover, the amendment is part of a wider legislative push, with several bills passed during today’s session. However, some opposition voices, particularly from the PTI, raised concerns over related tax amendments. Still, government officials have expressed confidence that this new measure will promote responsible governance and discourage illicit financial practices among top-ranking public officers.