Shakib Al Hasan joins Lahore Qalandars for crucial PSL 10 matches

Lahore Qalandars have officially welcomed veteran Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to their squad for the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10. Shakib replaces New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, who has been ruled out due to a hand injury sustained during the match against Karachi Kings on May 4.

Expressing his excitement, Shakib said, “I’m really happy to join Lahore Qalandars at such an important stage of the season. Every game matters now, and I’m ready to contribute.” He also praised the Qalandars’ team spirit and fanbase, saying, “The energy of this team and its fans is inspiring, and I’m looking forward to helping the team push for a strong finish.”

Although Shakib went unsold in the initial PSL 10 player draft, the Qalandars had kept him in mind for a mid-season call-up. His inclusion now comes as the team battles for a spot in the playoffs, currently sitting fourth with nine points from nine matches.

Shakib is no stranger to the PSL. He played for Karachi Kings in 2016 and briefly represented Peshawar Zalmi in 2023. In his 14 PSL appearances, he has scored 181 runs and taken eight wickets, with best bowling figures of 2/14. His last competitive match was in the Abu Dhabi T10 League in November 2024.

The Qalandars are set to face Peshawar Zalmi in a must-win final league match. A victory would boost their chances of advancing to the playoffs. With Shakib’s experience and versatility, Qalandars hope to strengthen their lineup in this critical clash.

Lahore Qalandars’ squad now includes Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Kusal Perera, David Wiese, and Shakib Al Hasan, among others. The team is determined to make a late surge in the tournament with renewed energy.