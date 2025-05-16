Kashmir will remain key focus in any talks with India, Pakistan tells global community

Pakistan has reaffirmed that Kashmir will remain the core agenda in any future dialogue with India. During a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan called on the international community to restrain India from its aggressive actions, highlighting recent escalations and the ongoing investigation into the Pahalgam incident by Indian authorities.

Shafqat Ali Khan stressed that India’s aggression has disrupted regional peace, prompting Pakistan to conduct “Operation Bunyān Mursūs” in defense of its sovereignty. He emphasized that Pakistan’s response was clear and justified, and any calm in the region is a result of international mediation and Pakistan’s commitment to peace.

He welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, crediting friendly countries—including the U.S.—for playing a key role in its success. Khan stated that both Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) are in regular contact to implement confidence-building measures and reduce tensions gradually. He also expressed appreciation for the U.S. President’s recent statement on Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan, he said, continues to share evidence of India’s support for terrorism within its borders and condemned India’s failure to denounce acts of terrorism inside Pakistan. He clarified that Pakistan does not shy away from discussions on terrorism and wants it eradicated, while accusing India of backing and sponsoring state terrorism.

Regarding any future negotiations, Khan said talks will only happen with Kashmir on the table. “Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory as per UN resolutions and must be resolved for regional peace,” he asserted.

He also addressed unrelated regional concerns, reaffirming support for China’s sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh and dismissing false reports regarding former officials’ statements on Indian spies in Iran. On defense matters, he raised concern over India’s massive hike in its defense budget, warning that it risks destabilizing the region.

Khan concluded by criticizing India’s rejection of Pakistan’s offer for a joint probe into the Pahalgam incident and welcomed Russia’s call for restraint during recent tensions.