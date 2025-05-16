Pakistan’s armed forces crushed Indian arrogance, says PTI chief Gohar

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali on Friday praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their decisive response to Indian aggression, saying they had “crushed India’s arrogance” and made the nation proud. Speaking to the media on Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day), Gohar highlighted the importance of unity and calm during this critical time. “Enough is enough. Pakistan cannot afford more tension — it’s time to solve issues seriously,” he stressed.

He firmly denied any speculation of a secret deal involving PTI founder Imran Khan, stating that Khan has never compromised and will not do so under any pressure. “His wife is in jail — that alone proves there’s no question of a deal,” he added. Gohar also called for an end to political confrontation, saying Pakistan faces serious economic and social challenges. According to him, political leaders should shift focus from personal battles to resolving issues that directly affect the people.

Furthermore, he urged all stakeholders to support a political ceasefire, which would allow the government to concentrate on solving inflation, unemployment, and governance concerns instead of fueling division.

The PTI chief’s remarks came amid national celebrations following the success of Operation Bunyan Marsoos, where Pakistan’s military responded swiftly to Indian attacks, drawing widespread praise across the country.