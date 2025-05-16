Broken heart syndrome deadlier for men than women, study finds

A new study has revealed that men are more than twice as likely to die from “Broken Heart Syndrome” compared to women, despite women experiencing it more often. The condition, officially known as Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy, mimics the symptoms of a heart attack and often follows extreme emotional or physical stress.

While women account for nearly five out of every six reported cases, researchers found that men face a significantly higher mortality rate. The study, which analyzed hospital records between 2016 and 2020, examined nearly 200,000 cases of this stress-induced heart condition.

Medical experts say that Broken Heart Syndrome causes sudden weakening of the heart muscles, especially the left ventricle. Although most people recover without long-term damage, in some cases the condition can lead to severe heart failure or even death.

According to the data, the death rate among women suffering from the syndrome stood at 5.5%, while the rate for men was alarmingly higher at 11.2%. These findings highlight a critical health risk that has largely gone unnoticed in men.

Dr. Khandewal, a cardiologist from California, commented, “We’ve long considered this a woman’s disease, but perhaps we never really looked at how deadly it can be for men.” He emphasized the need for increased awareness and gender-specific research into the condition.

Experts also note that emotional trauma—such as the death of a loved one or relationship breakdown—can trigger the syndrome. Symptoms include chest pain and difficulty breathing, which can escalate quickly if not treated.