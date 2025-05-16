Trump’s UAE welcome ceremony: Hair-swaying dance faces criticism

During U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Arab Emirates, he was welcomed with a traditional Emirati dance that stirred debate online. As part of the ceremonial reception, Trump was greeted by a procession of white Arabian horses, a purple carpet, and a dance performed by a group of local women. Dressed in flowing white garments, the women swayed their long hair rhythmically, forming a path through which Trump walked.

While the gesture was meant to honor the visiting leader, the performance received mixed reactions, especially on social media. Many international viewers, unfamiliar with the custom, were curious about the origins and cultural significance of the dance.

Some users expressed discomfort, questioning whether such a display was appropriate in an Islamic country. The controversy raised larger questions about the balance between tradition, diplomacy, and cultural practices in the Muslim world.

However, Emirati social media users took to platforms to explain the cultural roots of the dance, shedding light on its traditional importance and how it aligns with the UAE’s values and heritage. The debate over the performance highlighted the challenges of cross-cultural understanding and the complexities of representing national customs in an international context.